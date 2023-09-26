"It’s only mindset what stops him from knocking him out" - Tommy Fury was unable to perform against Jake Paul due to the big stage, says John Fury

English boxer and reality television star Tommy Fury is set to take on social media star and celebrity boxing pioneer KSI in the main event of the Prime card next month.

The bout will mark Fury's tenth professional boxing bout, and he will look to extend his unbeaten record, including social media boxing star Jake Paul. His father, John Fury, also father to world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, discussed the fight and his expectation of a knockout finish from his younger son.

Fury Senior made mention of Tommy Fury's matchup against Jake Paul, where 'The Problem Child' tasted defeat for the first time in his professional career via a split decision.

“If he don’t knock him out, I’m gonna be very very disappointed. Very disappointed. Tommy is so much better than this man, you know. It’s only mindset what stops him from knocking him out. He’d have knocked Jake Paul out [if not] only for the pressure. Again, it’s the mindset, pressure, the occasion, it all adds in. But again, mind trained. He’s been on the big stage now, he’s been on the big performance with Jake Paul."

John Fury argued that his younger son is better prepared to finish KSI and not be fazed by the grand stage:

"So this year now, he’s got the experience of it and he’s that much better. You know, he can cope with it now. I don’t see any other outcome but a knockout. Whether it comes in the first round, second or the third. It’s coming. Because he’d have got Jake Paul out of there, but all the occasion, all the weight on his shoulders. Now it’s different.”

KSI issues warning to 'b****rd' Tommy Fury, promises 'worst day of his life'

British social media star KSI will return to the ring for only his second professional boxing match against Tommy Fury on the Prime card.

His record stands at a singular win against Logan Paul in 2019. Meanwhile, he has fought in exhibition matches against other social media stars such as FaZe Temperrr and Joe Fournier.

KSI took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to threaten Fury and wrote:

"I’m actually gonna f**k up Tommy Fury hahahaha. This b****rd doesn’t realise that October 14th is gonna be the worst day of his life."

