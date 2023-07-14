"It's a miss" - Chael Sonnen finds Khamzat Chimaev's rumored next fight "disappointing" 

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on the rumored next fight for unbeaten contender Khamzat Chimaev.

While speaking to Helen Yee, he shared his thoughts about Chimaev's next fight being a middleweight and his rumored opponent being former title challenger Jared Cannonier. He mentioned that he believes that the promotion selecting Cannonier is lackluster in terms of the buildup to the fight:

"I'm hearing rumors that it's gonna be Jared Cannonier vs. [Khamzat] Chimaev. I believe those rumors even though they're a little bit disappointing. I think you have a really good fight there...But as far as the buildup and some of the fun that we could have had, it's a miss." [3:07 - 3:20]

'The American Gangster' also brought up that the fight indicates that 'Borz' is in fact a middleweight. But, he mentioned that because he has been linked with opponents at both 185lbs and 170lbs, there is no clarity on which champion he would fight should he defeat 'The Killa Gorilla', saying:

"He was supposed to fight Paulo Costa then it was rumored that he was gonna fight Kamaru Usman, and now it's rumored he's gonna fight Jared Cannonier, so generally when you have a number-one contender fight, it's not about go win, it's about go beat that guy. Now it's been revealed to us...that it doesn't matter who the guy is and frankly, that's weird." [4:10 - 4:33]

It will be interesting to see whether 'Borz' does in fact fight Cannonier and which champion he would challenge should he win the fight.

Bo Nickal believes he and Khamzat Chimaev will have a massive fight in the future

Bo Nickal is still early in his MMA and UFC career, but that hasn't stopped him from setting his sights on Khamzat Chimaev.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Nickal told Ariel Helwani that he envisions that he and Chimaev will have a massive showdown in the future. He mentioned that his goal is to fight the unbeaten contender for a title and even has a preference for the venue:

"My goal with Khamzat has always been [to fight at] Allegiant Stadium, sell it out, for the [middleweight] belt, and blow the roof off that place when I smash that guy, so I think it's gonna take a little more to build my reputation and get to where I wanna be and for him to get where he needs to be in order to make that fight what it deserves."

