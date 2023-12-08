“It’s one of the best gyms I have been to in my entire life" – ‘Buchecha’ hails Evolve MMA as ‘the perfect place to train’

Brazilian BJJ legend and rising ONE Championship heavyweight MMA star Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is the very definition of a world warrior.

The 33-year-old veteran has traveled across the globe, training and honing his skills in the best gyms. But it’s Evolve MMA in Singapore, which he calls his second home, that ‘Buchecha’ says is truly the best place to work on his game.

Speaking to BJPenn.com in a recent interview, Almeida reminisced about his time training at Evolve MMA, and had this to say about the world-renowned training facility.

‘Buchecha’ said:

“I would love to go back to Evolve MMA to train because it’s the perfect place to train.”

Almeida is looking to bounce back from a harrowing loss earlier this year, and has vowed to return as a much better, more improved fighter. A key component of reaching his full potential has to be the Brazilian’s training regimen.

At 33 years of age, ‘Buchecha’ needs to play it smart and efficiently. And he believes training at Evolve MMA can give him what he needs.

The Brazilian superstar added:

“I hope in my next fight, I can spend time there again. No doubt about it, Evolve MMA is one of the best gyms I have been to in my entire life.”

Fans can’t wait to witness the return of Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, which could come as early as the first quarter of 2024.

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida looks to bounce back from devastating loss to Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane

Brazilian legend Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is dead set on making a successful comeback after suffering the first loss of his MMA career earlier this year. ‘Buchecha’ succumbed to overwhelming pressure from Senegalese wrestling sensation Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 last August, where he was dominated from bell to bell.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of that fight and the whole event on Amazon Prime Video.