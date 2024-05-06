"It's one of my biggest challenges" - Smilla Sundell glad to overcome "tough" Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22

Swedish striking sensation Smilla Sundell had a tough week heading into ONE Fight Night 22. However, she still ended it with another trademark performance that reminded everyone why she's the best at what she does.

The 19-year-old lost her ONE strawweight Muay Thai gold on the scale just one day before the bill unfolded inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this past Friday, May 3.

Despite the tough circumstances that evidently weren't easy to digest, 'The Hurricane' displayed her world championship caliber by scoring a TKO late in the second round against in-form Russian striker Natalia Diachkova.

While the finish was beyond a doubt impressive, Smilla Sundell did give credit to her dance partner, who opened the main event show with a blend of inch-perfect aggression and pace.

Speaking at the ONE Fight Night 22 post-event press conference, the former divisional queen shared:

"Yeah, it's one of my biggest challenges. All my opponents are very tough and very different. So it's hard to say which one's the best of them. But yes, she got me good in the first round. So yeah, she's definitely at the top."

Watch the full interview here:

Relive the moment Smilla Sundell folded Natalia Diachkova at the ropes

Though Diachkova did give Smilla Sundell a run for her money early, there was no turning back when the latter shifted into gear to turn the tide.

After taking one beating after another throughout the tie, the Fairtex Training Center affiliate backed her foe with a smashing right cross and a shovel hook that drew an instant reaction.

With 'Karelian Lynx' looking like a shadow of her former self, the teenage phenom loaded her weapons and swarmed in with a final salvo of shots to seal the deal at 2:59 of the second round.

'The Hurricane's' latest win pushes her to 5-0 in the world's largest martial arts organization.

North American fans eager to relive ONE Fight Night 22 can do so by catching the full event replay on Amazon Prime Video.