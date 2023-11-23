“It’s a pleasure to fight in Lumpinee” – Joseph Lasiri remains unfazed despite fighting hometown favorite Prajanchai in Thailand

Joseph Lasiri is currently reigning as the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, and he would love nothing more than to claim undisputed champion status if he defeats Prajanchai PK Saenchai on December 22.

The pair have already met previously at ONE 157 back in May of 2022 for the world title 'The Hurricane' currently holds, with the Italian-Moroccan Lasiri utilizing his length to repeatedly tag Prajanchai from a distance.

Prajanchai would mount a burst of offense in the third round, but Lasiri was quick to bounce back and take the momentum away, which forced a bloodied and battered Prajanchai to wave the white flag from his stool.

Their rematch on December 22 has Lasiri seeing himself as a major underdog as he fights Prajanchai in his own backyard - inside the hallowed halls of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Joseph Lasiri had the following to say about the Mecca of Muay Thai in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

“What enemy? It's not [an] enemy, it’s a stadium of Muay Thai. Every fighter fighting in Muay Thai wishes to fight in Lumpinee, so for me it is a pleasure to fight in Lumpinee, it’s like a dream.”

Joseph Lasiri's bold claim about upcoming fight

After shocking the combat sports world with his TKO defeat of Prajanchai PK Saenchai, Joseph Lasiri sees himself knocking out the hometown hero in December.

Lasiri has added motivation for when he fights Prajanchai as there has been a vocal minority who have since claimed that he lucked out the first time, recently claiming that he 'will do the job' once more.

ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon is available to watch for free live as it happens via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and Facebook or the ONE Super App.