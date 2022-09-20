"It’s a possibility" - What has Paddy Pimblett recently said about fighting Conor McGregor?

Ever since Paddy Pimblett joined the UFC, the Englishman has seemingly been on a collision course with Conor McGregor.

Pimblett recently stated that a future bout between him and 'Mystic Mac' is a possibility.

While speaking to Steve-O on the former stuntman's podcast, 'The Baddy' revealed that he FaceTimed McGregor while traveling in Ireland. Pimblett said that being in the Black Forge Inn, owned by McGregor, he couldn't hear the Irishman clearly:

"The annoying thing about it is, he (Conor McGregor) was on FaceTime with us, he was talking to me. I think he did say something to me about my speech and that. I was like, ‘Thank you.'"

Paddy Pimblett went on to speak about a potential bout against Conor McGregor, with the Englishman believing the fight would create history within the UFC:

"You never know, down the line me and him could end up fighting. It’s a possibility [if he] comes back down to 155lbs – that would be the biggest pay-per-view in the history of the UFC."

Watch the full Steve-O podcast here:

Pimblett is yet to fight a ranked UFC opponent, so it's unlikely that the Englishman will be able to jump straight to a red panty night. However, there is no denying that 'The Baddy' would be able to pull-in pay-per-view sales, which combined with McGregor's PPV records, could result in a huge event for the UFC.

Who has Paddy Pimblett fought since joining the UFC?

As mentioned, Paddy Pimblett is yet to fight a ranked opponent since joining the UFC in 2021. The Englishman has fought three times in the organization, winning all of his bouts via stoppage.

'The Baddy' most recently beat Jordan Leavitt at UFC London, submitting the American in the second-round. The Scouser then proceeded to 'T-Bag' his opponent as agreed betwixt them prior to the fight.

'The Baddy' managed to get the better of Rodrigo Vargas and Luigi Vendramini in the very first round. But both of his previous opponents have since been let go by the UFC after suffering losing streaks in the organization.

Paddy Pimblett currently doesn't have a fight booked, but it's rumored that the Englishman is keen to fight later this year on a pay-per-view card. Dana White has mentioned both Boston and New York as possible venues for Pimblett's UFC pay-per-view debut.

