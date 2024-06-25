“It’s probably why a lot of people don’t really head over” - Kade Ruotolo on BJJ guys transitioning to MMA

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States was successful in his professional mixed martial arts debut at ONE 167 on Prime Video last June 7. The 21-year-old phenom tapped out American countryman Blake Cooper with a rear-naked choke in the first round, after showcasing a little of his striking.

Needless to say, Ruotolo was impressive with his performance. But he also understands why not many other jiu-jitsu fighters make the transition to MMA.

He told veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani in a recent guest appearance on The MMA Hour:

"You know jiu-jitsu you get a lot of guys that aren’t the most, they love the rules and the technique, that’s the reason why they do jiu-jitsu, for the technical side. It’s kinda like for the 'smaller opponent, the weaker opponent' to overcome strength right because there’s not so much, you know, pounding involved. So with that being said, it’s probably why a lot of people don’t really head over [to MMA]."

Ruotolo for one has stated he isn't afraid of getting hit in the face. In fact, he loves it, which is why he wanted to do MMA and has vowed to become an MMA world champion.

Kade Ruotolo heads back to jiu-jitsu realm for Mikey Musumeci super fight at ONE 168: Denver

Lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo will defend his ONE Championship gold against ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci.

The two lock horns at ONE 168: Denver, in ONE Championship's return to United States soil. The event broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, Sept. 6.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.