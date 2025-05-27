“It’s really hard to be the champion” - Superbon explains why featherweight is the hardest weight class to conquer in combat sports

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon believes his weight division is the toughest to compete in. He highlighted that the 155-pound division has some of the best martial artists the world over.

The Thai superstar moved to share this in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, highlighting that given how stacked the featherweight division is, being a champion in the weight class is truly hard.

Superbon said:

"If you look at the heavyweight, some Asians don't have heavyweights. But if you look at small weight, European or American, they don't have a small weight class. But 70 kilos is all fighters around the world, they have 70 kilos. So, it's harder, because we have more fighters who are good and more challenging in 70 kilos, it’s really hard to be the champion."

Superbon has long been competing in the featherweight lane even before he came on board ONE Championship in 2020. In the "Home of the Martial Arts," he has been impressive and is currently the kickboxing king in the division.

Along the way he has competed against top featherweight kickboxers like Giorgio Petrosyan, Marat Grigorian, Chingiz Allazov, Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut.

Superbon determined to chalk up payback victories over tormentors Tawanchai and Chingiz Allazov

Superbon has already accomplished a lot in the featherweight division but there are still some things that he needs to work on and complete. Among them is exacting payback on tormentors Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Chingiz Allazov.

He spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship earlier this year, citing that among his goals at this stage of his career is redeeming himself from the defeats he absorbed previously in the promotion. Superbon said:

"The other goal is to beat everyone in the rankings, whether Tawanchai or Chingiz who have defeated me. I feel like the goal of sports is to defeat everyone."

Superbon has vied twice for the featherweight Muay Thai gold in the possession of Tawanchai and came up short each time. They first battled in December 2023 and he lost by majority decision. The two had a rematch last January and Tawanchai earned an emphatic TKO win in the second round.

Against Allazov in January 2023, he lost the featherweight kickboxing belt after being knocked out in the second round of their title clash. He was looking to have a unification bout versus 'Chinga,' but the latter decided to step away from competing for now.

