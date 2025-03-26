“It’s not the right time” - Takeru brushes off retirement talks after crushing defeat at the hands of Rodtang at ONE 172

Former multi-time K-1 kickboxing world champion and current second-ranked ONE Championship flyweight kickboxing contender 'Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa of Japan was a pretty good sport for coming backstage to address the media, even after a harrowing first-round knockout loss to Thai rival 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Takeru was finished in just under two minutes of his main event showdown with Rodtang last Sunday at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, succumbing to a bombastic left hook from the Thai megastar that left him dazed and defeated.

Speaking to the media backstage in the aftermath, Takeru said he wants to take a step back and reevaluate his career before deciding what's next.

'Natural Born Krusher' said:

"I’m not sure if I had shown enough of everything I prepared. So, at this moment, it’s not the right time to think or decide what to do next. Another time, I’d like to announce officially."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang took place live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan last Sunday, March 23rd. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via video on-demand on watch.onefc.com.

Takeru Segawa thanks fans for support, plans much-needed break: "I'm going to take some rest and think about the damage"

'Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa is in no rush to determine what's next for him in his career, and the 33-year-old Japanese star is instead looking forward to a much-needed break from the action.

He wrote on Instagram:

"Thank you so much for all your support. Everyone who helped out with this tournament, the fighters who participated, and everyone who watched at the venue or on PPV thanks to everyone, I was able to fight on the biggest stage possible.

"I'm going to take some rest and think about the damage to my body and myself so I can find some answers. Thank you so much to all the fans who believed in me and followed me."

