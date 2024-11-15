"It's not that serious, Karen" - Fans react as Jake Paul's mom slams "f*****g little b*tch" Mike Tyson for slapping 'The Problem Child'

Jake Paul's mom has been left irate over Mike Tyson's decision to slap her son at their weigh-in face-off. In a clip that is now making the rounds on X, she can be seen clinging tightly to Paul in an embrace, expressing her rage over Tyson's pre-fight actions.

While 'The Problem Child' laughed it all off, his mother vowed to exact her revenge on Tyson, insulting the heavyweight great and promising to punish him. It's almost certain that nothing will come of it, but his mother's protective instincts are only natural.

"I'm gonna kill Mike Tyson for you. F*****g little b*tch."

Check out Jake Paul's mom threatening Mike Tyson:

As expected, the clip has gained a tremendous amount of traction on X, with fans having a wide range of reactions. Some commended Paul's mother for her protective instincts, while others lambasted her behavior, implying she had overreacted.

This was the case with one fan, who felt that she had blown the altercation out of proportion.

"It's not that serious, Karen."

One fan even took the opportunity to describe the Paul family in less than flattering terms.

"They are so unlikeable..."

Others had more positive attitudes toward Paul's mother.

"Wholesome mom moment for Jake's mother honestly. He better take good care of that woman!"

Her protective nature was noted by other fans as well.

"She really said "protective mom mode: ACTIVATED"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Jake Paul's mom calling out Mike Tyson

Despite her indignation, her son will have the chance to exact his own vengeance later this evening when he and Tyson finally lock horns after months of buildup.

Jake Paul's brother also has his own opinion about the slap

After Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul, the latter's older brother Logan Paul took to X to share his thoughts on the incident. While 'The Maverick' declared the brief altercation 'iconic,' he also warned Tyson that he would be made to pay for his actions.

"My brother got slapped by Mike Tyson, f*****g iconic... but a grave error. This fight just became personal for Jake. Tomorrow's outcome will be utter devastation for Mike; the new face of boxing will be crowned tomorrow."

That, however, remains to be seen. Tyson, while 58 years old, has promised to beat Paul.

