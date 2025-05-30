“It’s something I’d do well” - Anatoly Malykhin reveals possible career venture once he decides to hang it up

ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin sees himself having a career behind the broadcast booth once he hangs up his gloves. Malykhin believes he will do well in it, especially if it is done in his native Russian language.
'Sladkiy' shared this in an interview with ONE Championship when asked for his plans following his illustrious fighting career. The 37-year-old powerhouse said:
"I think I’d be good as a commentator. Especially for fights. I feel like it’s something I’d do well. It would be great if ONE Championship ever gave me a chance to commentate a few events for the Russian-speaking audience."
Anatoly Malykhin has represented Russia well in his MMA journey, winning 14 of his 15 professional matches. In ONE Championship, he has gone 6-1 since making his promotional debut in March 2021 while becoming a three-division MMA world champion.
He is also a staunch supporter of fellow fighters from Russia, making time to be present at the venues, if possible, whenever they compete.
Anatoly Malykhin being wise in training as he waits for next match
While he is keen on being a commentator following his competing days, Anatoly Malykhin is still very much a fighter and steadily training. He, however, is being wise in his routine, making sure he does not overextend himself to give his body enough time to rest.
He spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship, citing how his last fight made him reassess his approach to training.
"After my last fight, I realized my body needed rest. I hadn’t really taken a break in five years — training two or even three times a day. Now, I’ve finally been able to take some time off, live a normal, even ordinary life for a bit.
"But I never stopped training — I was still running, stretching, sparring, working on my stamina. I just love sports too much to stop completely."
Anatoly Malykhin last competed in November 2024 at ONE 169. He narrowly lost by split decision to Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane of Senegal and as result, lost the heavyweight title he concurrently held previously.