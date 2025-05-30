“It’s something I’d do well” - Anatoly Malykhin reveals possible career venture once he decides to hang it up

ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin sees himself having a career behind the broadcast booth once he hangs up his gloves. Malykhin believes he will do well in it, especially if it is done in his native Russian language.

Ad

'Sladkiy' shared this in an interview with ONE Championship when asked for his plans following his illustrious fighting career. The 37-year-old powerhouse said:

"I think I’d be good as a commentator. Especially for fights. I feel like it’s something I’d do well. It would be great if ONE Championship ever gave me a chance to commentate a few events for the Russian-speaking audience."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Anatoly Malykhin has represented Russia well in his MMA journey, winning 14 of his 15 professional matches. In ONE Championship, he has gone 6-1 since making his promotional debut in March 2021 while becoming a three-division MMA world champion.

He is also a staunch supporter of fellow fighters from Russia, making time to be present at the venues, if possible, whenever they compete.

Anatoly Malykhin being wise in training as he waits for next match

While he is keen on being a commentator following his competing days, Anatoly Malykhin is still very much a fighter and steadily training. He, however, is being wise in his routine, making sure he does not overextend himself to give his body enough time to rest.

Ad

He spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship, citing how his last fight made him reassess his approach to training.

Malykhin said:

"After my last fight, I realized my body needed rest. I hadn’t really taken a break in five years — training two or even three times a day. Now, I’ve finally been able to take some time off, live a normal, even ordinary life for a bit.

Ad

"But I never stopped training — I was still running, stretching, sparring, working on my stamina. I just love sports too much to stop completely."

Anatoly Malykhin last competed in November 2024 at ONE 169. He narrowly lost by split decision to Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane of Senegal and as result, lost the heavyweight title he concurrently held previously.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.