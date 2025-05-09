WATCH: Anatoly Malykhin, Tawanchai, Fabricio Andrade headline some of the nastiest KO finishes in ONE Championship

Over the years, ONE Championship has produced a stunning array of knockouts across various martial arts disciplines, with standout performers such as Anatoly Malykhin, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, and Fabricio Andrade.

Most recently, the promotion released a highlight reel featuring its premier athletes, putting the spotlight on their world-class finishing prowess as Malykhin, Tawanchai, and Andrade were among the stars of the electrifying montage.

Check out the Instagram clip below:

Malykhin, the then-ONE interim heavyweight MMA world champion, made a bold move to light heavyweight to challenge Reinier de Ridder for divisional supremacy at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December 2022.

'Sladkiy' authored a dominant outing, dismantling the previously undefeated Dutchman in the opening round to become a two-division world titleholder.

The brutal beatdown was so severe that De Ridder had to be stretchered out of the arena in the aftermath of Malykhin's onslaught.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Tawanchai's rise to superstardom continued as he dispatched Superbon in their rematch at ONE 170 this past January to retain the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship.

That same night, Andrade successfully defended the ONE bantamweight MMA world title in a second encounter against Kwon Won Il, crumpling his South Korean rival with a left hook to the midsection.

ONE Championship's U.S. primetime return in June promises fireworks

ONE Championship is set to deliver another action-packed evening as it returns with a premium live event in U.S. primetime next month.

Scheduled for June 6 at the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Fight Night 32 will be headlined by a compelling flyweight Muay Thai joust between No. 4-ranked divisional contender Nakrob Fairtex and fast-rising sensation Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action live and for free via Prime Video.

The world's largest martial arts organization is expected to announce the full bout lineup in the coming days.

