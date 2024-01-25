“It’s something that keeps me going” – Sage Northcutt says fighting the very best lightweights keeps his MMA spark alive

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is brimming with confidence heading into his fight at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan.

After a disastrous debut that saw him suffer a brutal knockout loss just 29 seconds into the bout, Northcutt bounced back at ONE Fight Night 10 in May last year with an incredible 39-second heel hook submission of Ahmed Mujtaba.

On Sunday, January 28, Sage Northcutt will gun for his second straight victory with the promotion when he heads to Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan for ONE 165.

Standing in his way will be hometown hero, MMA legend and former ONE lightweight MMA world champion, Shinya Aoki.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan, Sage Northcutt looked back on his brilliant performance against Mujtaba and discussed how the victory bolstered his confidence after sustaining a horrific injury in his premiere performance with the promotion. He said:

“It absolutely did [instill my mental confidence], you know, coming back after my first fight with ONE Championship that I had wasn't as I planned, and coming back and being able to win my fight after that, coming back from some adversity and injury and a lot of adversity I had to go through."

Sage Northcutt is honored by the opportunity to fight a ONE legend

Sage Northcutt earned his 12th career victory against Ahmed Mujtaba, but he’ll face his toughest test to take at ONE 165 when he meets the former ONE lightweight world champion. Shinya Aoki has more than 50 career fights and over two decades of experience competing on the world’s biggest stages.

Speaking on the challenge that awaits him, Northcutt said:

“Not only to win, but win with a spectacular submission was something that definitely pumped me up, and now getting to fight Shinya Aoki, who's a huge name, an ex-champion, and having the honor to get to fight him, it's something that keeps me going” Northcutt added.

Who will come out on top when Northcutt returns to the Circle for a clash with ‘Tobikan Judan’ in The Land of the Rising Sun?

Find out, as ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.