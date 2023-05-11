Get a cage-side view of Sage Northcutt’s stunning heel hook against Ahmed Mujtaba

'Super’ Sage Northcutt aimed to stay relevant upon his return to the ONE circle at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. Not only did he make a statement, he proved all the naysayers wrong with an amazing heel hook submission over Ahmed Mujtaba.

The American sensation is back on the winning column following a triumphant finish over the Pakistani MMA veteran - his first win after having suffered defeat at the hands of Cosmo Alexander back in 2019.

In less than five minutes, Northcutt changed perspectives about him in one full sweep.

Here’s what the fans have been saying online:

bunta_1987:

“Glad to see Sage get a win.”

mr.badkneez:

“I doubt ANYONE had Sage winning by heel hook! Well done.”

bygoodsir:

“That’s awesome, happy to see him win. And by submission?! Very dope.”

Rewatch Sage Northcutt’s stunning heel hook against Ahmed Mujtaba below:

Now that ‘Super’ Sage avenged his debut loss after a four-year layoff, he’s excited to keep the momentum going with a new matchup before the end of the year.

At the ONE Fight Night 10 post-event presser, Northcutt expressed a desire to test his grappling skills against Japanese veteran and former ONE lightweight world champion Shinya Aoki next.

He said:

“I did have one set up with Shinya Aoki, and I think that would be a super exciting one. Looking through my finishes now, you can see my grappling has improved a lot, and I got to show some grappling. He’s a great grappler. I think that would be a really exciting match.”

Originally, Northcutt and Aoki were slated to fight in a welterweight bout at ONE on TNT 4 in Singapore, before the American star pulled out of the card for testing positive for COVID-19.

Fans can watch Sage Northcutt vs. Ahmed Mujtaba, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card, in full replay for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

