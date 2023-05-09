‘Super’ Sage returns with all powerful submission win over Ahmed Mujtaba

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt returned to action for the first time in four years and did not disappoint.

Making his first appearance since suffering a vicious 29-second knockout at the hands of Brazilian striker Cosmo Alexandre, Northcutt was tasked with taking on another dangerous opponent in Pakistani mixed martial arts champion Ahmed Mujtaba.

In the early going, Mujtaba landed a takedown but made the mistake of trying to get back up without protecting himself. During his transition, Northcutt snatched Mujtaba’s leg and cinched in a lightning-fast heel hook, forcing his opponent to tap out just 39 seconds into the contest. You can relive Northcutt’s epic return below, courtesy of ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

“American MMA star "Super" Sage Northcutt finished Pakistani standout Ahmed Mujtaba with an incredible first-round submission at ONE Fight Night 10!”

For his quick finish of Ahmet Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10, Sage Northcutt banked a $50,000 bonus courtesy of ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Confirming in his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson that he had put a considerable amount of time and effort into developing his ground game, Northcutt revealed that he would be interested in a submission grappling matchup inside the Circle. Of course, Northcutt’s ultimate goal remains the same; to become a ONE world champion.

Sage Northcutt has a long way to go before he’s in world title contention, but his shocking submission of Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10 clearly shows that ‘Super’ is more than ready for the competition that ONE Championship houses.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime in North America.

