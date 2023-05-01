Ahmed Mujtaba on Saygid Izagakhmaev: “He is like my brother”

Pakistani fighter Ahmed Mujtaba feels grateful to have found an ally in Russian star Saygid Izagakhmaev as he continues with his ONE Championship journey.

The two first met at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) in San Jose, California, while in training. They forged a deeper bond when they were billed on the same ONE card late last year.

In an interview with the promotion, Ahmed Mujtaba shared of his fellowship with Izagakhmaev:

“Saygid is like my brother. We met first at AKA when I was here for my first camp. We started things slowly, talking and training and everything. Then we met at ONE 163 [in November 2022]. We fought on the same card and were boosting each other’s confidence and morale.”

Ahmed Mujtaba is banking on the support of Izagakhmaev and the rest of his team at AKA as he makes his United States debut later this week at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

‘Wolverine’ will take on returning mixed martial arts star Sage Northcutt in a featured lightweight clash at ONE’s maiden live U.S. show on May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Mujtaba has won back-to-back matches, the last one over Abraoo Amorim at ONE 163, where he won by submission (triangle choke) in the opening round. Sage Northcutt, meanwhile, is making his return to competition after being on the sidelines for nearly four years due to various medical issues.

He last fought in his ONE debut in May 2019, when he suffered multiple facial fractures in a first-round knockout loss to Brazilian Cosmo Alexandre. The injury required surgery afterwards.

Now healthy, ‘Super Sage' is looking to make it a winning return and jump-start his career.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

