Sage Northcutt reaches cloud nine after submission win over Ahmed Mujtaba

Sage Northcutt was on top of the world after defeating Ahmed Mujtaba.

On May 5, Northcutt returned to action after a four-year hiatus that featured surgery for facial fractures and a severe case of COVID-19. All eyes were on ‘Super’ Sage as fans wanted to see if he could bounce back from his devastating ONE Championship debut.

It didn’t take long for Northcutt to silence the doubters. The 27-year-old was dropped in the first minute before securing a shocking heel hook. The 39-second submission put ‘Super’ back on track and earned him a $50,000 performance bonus.

ONE posted a video on Instagram of Sage Northcutt celebrating with fans after his win at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. Once he was backstage, ‘Super’ Sage looked at the camera and had this to say:

“I can’t put it into words. I’m so excited. I’m so excited.”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Sage Northcutt made his promotional debut in May 2019, losing against Cosmo Alexandre by a vicious 29-second knockout. After overcoming a lengthy recovery process, Northcutt proved he still has what it takes to be a world champion.

It’s unclear what’s next for Northcutt. The 27-year-old is currently not listed in the lightweight top-five rankings. Therefore, he will probably need another win before earning a world title shot, which could lead to a matchup against Shinya Aoki, Ok Rae Yoon, or another ranked fighter.

For those that didn’t watch live, the replay of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen on Amazon Prime Video by North American subscribers for free.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship submits Ahmed Mujtaba with a heel hook in 39 SECONDS! @sagenorthcutt



Tune in to Prime Video NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 10!



LIVE NOW |

Watch LIVE on Prime amazon.com/ofn10

🧑‍ Join the… He's BACK! "Super" Sage Northcuttsubmits Ahmed Mujtaba with a heel hook in 39 SECONDS!Tune in to Prime Video NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 10!LIVE NOW | #ONEFightNight10 Watch LIVE on Prime🧑‍Join the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… He's BACK! "Super" Sage Northcutt 🇺🇸 submits Ahmed Mujtaba with a heel hook in 39 SECONDS! ⚡ @sagenorthcuttTune in to Prime Video NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 10! LIVE NOW | #ONEFightNight10🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch LIVE on Prime 👉 amazon.com/ofn10🧑‍💻 Join the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/7aveZbd3XP

Poll : 0 votes