“It's a special energy in that place” - Tye Ruotolo says he has grown fond of competing inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States says he has become super comfortable competing at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium, that it's become a second home to him.

The Atos jiu-jitsu representative has competed at the hallowed stadium a few times now, and has built a solid fan base in Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo talked about competing at Lumpinee, and how special it has been.

The jiu-jitsu black belt told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"It's the OG Thai stadium where all the Muay Thai [fights happen]. You could just tell there's been so much blood and gore and violence in that little building over the years. The fans are all in there. They're just chanting. It's a special energy in that place, for sure."

Needless to say, Thai fans have grown to love Ruotolo as well, and they won't have to wait long to see the 22-year-old back in action.

Tye Ruotolo to defend his gold against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

Tye Ruotolo will put his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title on the line against Canadian adversary Dante Leon.

The two lock horns in a highly anticipated trilogy match that serves as the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

