"It’s still an insane amount" - Aljamain Sterling left baffled by UFC 293 fighter's "ridiculous payout" post-Australian taxes

Aljamain Sterling has weighed in after John Makdessi revealed the jaw-dropping details of his UFC 293 earnings.

Makdessi took to the octagon on September 9 as part of the UFC 293 preliminary card, staged in Sydney, Australia. His showdown against Jamie Mullarkey went the distance, ending in a somewhat controversial unanimous decision loss for 'The Bull.'

However, the disappointment did not end with the judges' decision. Makdessi's official payout, initially standing at $58,000, was significantly reduced to a mere $28,461.65 after taxes and expenses were deducted.

This reduction in earnings left the entire fight community astonished, prompting many to share their reactions. Aljamain Sterling took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his disbelief. In a series of tweets, Sterling made his astonishment clear:

"Pretty ridiculous payout."

"And trust me, I’m very familiar with tax brackets in other countries. And if I'm not sure, it's a quick search. It’s still an insane amount IMO."

Aljamain Sterling points out what went wrong on his part at UFC 292

Aljamain Sterling, the former UFC bantamweight champion, recently offered his perspective on his UFC 292 defeat at the hands of Sean O'Malley. O'Malley seized a second-round TKO victory by capitalizing on Sterling's advance and delivering a series of decisive strikes, thereby claiming the bantamweight title.

In a thoughtful analysis, Sterling delved into what he believes didn't quite go as planned during the O'Malley bout. In a tweet, he shared his insights, stating:

"The game plan was to take him down, just like my game plan for everyone. Not sure if you watched the juke moves the man was hitting haha. Tough to grab someone properly who doesn’t stand right in front of you. Next time I just kick his legs til he’s first to push forward. All good."

Check out Sterling's tweet below:

Despite the setback, Sterling is making a swift return to combat sports. He is slated to face UFC featherweight Nathaniel Wood in a grappling match. This intriguing showdown will unfold at the upcoming pro-jiu-jitsu event, Polaris 25, scheduled for September 30 in Wales, United Kingdom.

