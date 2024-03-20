"It's all systems go" - Conor McGregor seemingly confirms UFC return against Michael Chandler this summer

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor might finally make his eagerly anticipated comeback this summer.

McGregor has not competed in the UFC in three years due to a leg break sustained during a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. He resumed full contact training in 2023 after a protracted layoff due to surgeries and rehabilitation.

McGregor was expected to meet Michael Chandler before the end of 2023 as the two faced off as coaches in season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter'. While the fight never got confirmed, both fighters have stated that they anticipate their fight to ultimately happen during International Fight Week later this year, even though their fight did not happen in 2023 for a variety of reasons, including McGregor's problems with USADA. However, the UFC has not yet provided any such affirmation.

In a recent interview with Marc Raimondi of ESPN MMA, when asked when he may return to the octagon and against whom, 'Notorious' answered:

''Yeah, we got confirmation a few days ago that it's all systems go and the Notorious will be returning in the UFC octagon this summer.''

The Irishman also confirmed his opponent by saying:

''Yes, Michael Chandler. I got to fu***ng shut off Michael, you fu***ng im***ile. The man doesn't shut up. I seen him on 'Raw.' I like Mike. I'm going to bust him up. I'm going to bust Mike up.''

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Although McGregor has been doing incredibly well in his business endeavors and related activities outside of the octagon, his fighting career has recently declined. The 35-year-old last won at UFC 246 in 2020 via first-round TKO against the since-retired Donald Cerrone. He has since lost two straight bouts against Poirier and has a 2-3 record over his past five fights.

Chandler, on the other hand, squared off against Poirier in his last octagon appearance at UFC 281, where he was defeated via submission in round three.

How many fights remain on Conor McGregor's UFC contract?

Conor McGregor's next octagon appearance has not been confirmed by the promotion for a number of reasons, including location, timing, and ongoing contract discussions. There have been rumors circulating that McGregor's delayed return is primarily due to the number of fights remaining on his contract.

There are now two fights remaining on McGregor's UFC contract. 'The Notorious' being subject to contractual duties would undoubtedly help the UFC in the negotiating process, given the promotion's broadcasting relationship with ESPN expires in 2025.

The former UFC two-division champion has previously disclosed his preferred opponent. The 35-year-old aims to face Michael Chandler first, then settle scores with Nate Diaz.