'It's time to break out this baby' - Conor McGregor wants the UFC to create his very own customized championship belt

Conor McGregor wants the UFC to make him his very own customized championship belt. The Notorious One took to Twitter to post a clip from one of his old press conferences against Nate Diaz and stated that he wants The McGregor belt.

The former UFC double champion wrote that he feels it's time for the UFC to break out The McGregor belt for his next fight. Conor McGregor also hinted at the type of design he would prefer for his own customized championship.

In the clip posted by Conor McGregor, the former UFC lightweight champion says that a weight class or a particular championship doesn't matter to him; hence, the UFC should create a separate title belt for The Notorious One.

Here's what Conor McGregor sent out on Twitter:

I I feel it’s time to break out this baby for the next fight. I ask the UFC to please create The McGregor belt. I suggest rose gold and rubies. Think patek rare. pic.twitter.com/bGSRBhRwAa — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

While the UFC doesn't usually create customized championship belts for its fighters, in 2019, the promotion decided to create the BMF Championship. Inaugural champion Jorge Masvidal currently holds the title. The BMF belt was up for grabs at UFC 244 when Gamebred fought Conor McGregor's arch-rival Nate Diaz.

In the past, Conor McGregor has hinted towards potentially challenging for the BMF Title. However, it looks like The Notorious One now wants to bring The McGregor belt into existence.

Or yellow gold and emeralds possibly. Might be nice also.

I’m open to design suggestions.

Let’s link up @ufc #TheMcGregorBelt — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

When could Conor McGregor fight next?

Conor McGregor is currently rumored to be fighting on June 10th in a highly-awaited trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. Several reports have suggested that all parties involved are close to finalizing the third fight between the lightweight division's two stars.

At UFC 257, Conor McGregor suffered his first TKO/KO loss when Dustin Poirier stopped him in the second round of their fight. Since the first pay-per-view of 2021, the Irishman has been looking to avenge his loss to The Diamond and will get his chance at redemption this summer.

While it remains to be seen if the UFC will grant Conor McGregor his very own belt, the winner of McGregor vs. Poirier 3 is surely guaranteed to fight for the UFC lightweight title in the future.

With Michael Chandler set to face Charles Oliveira for the vacant title at UFC 262, either McGregor or Poirier are likely to be in the driver's seat to challenge the new champion.