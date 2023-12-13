“It’s my time now” – Mohamed Younes Rabah believes he’s on his way to become a ONE world champion

After an incredibly impressive debut at ONE Fight Night 17, Mohamed Younes Rabah believes 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold is in his future.

After amassing a record featuring 13 straight wins, the 26-year-old Algerian standout made a big first impression inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, putting away Thai icon Saemapetch Fairtex in the opening round by way of knockout.

Speaking at the post-fight press event following his big win, Rabah was oozing with confidence and made it clear that he will go through anyone the promotion puts in front of him in pursuit of becoming a ONE world champion.

“So I can be the champion, I'm the next champion. 100 percent. I'm better than everyone, bigger than everyone, stronger than everyone. And I'm younger and fresh. Let's go. It's my time now.”

Mohamed Younes Rabah is now 14-0 in his career. What comes next for ‘The Eagle’ after taking out the No. 3 bantamweight Muay Thai contender in his first appearance?

Mohamed Younes Rabah knew he would get the win at ONE Fight Night 17

Despite walking into his ONE Championship debut on short notice against a ranked contender with nearly 150 career fights to his credit, Mohamed Younes Rabah never once doubted his ability to step inside the Mecca of Muay Thai and get the job done.

“You know, even when I took the fight with Saemapetch, I knew he is the number three [athlete in the division]. But I knew I could beat him very easily since the first day.”

Saemapetch has now lost four of his last six in the art of eight limbs.

With ‘The Eagle’ coming out on top against one of the promotion’s most established stars in his ONE debut, who should be next for the Algerian superstar.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 17 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.