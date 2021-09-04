"It's a tough fight for both men" - Michael Bisping predicts upcoming lightweight title clash between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira

Dustin Poirier has finally decided to fight Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title next. Despite being offered the title shot previously, Poirier chose to fight Conor McGregor in a blockbuster trilogy fight instead. After beating the Irishman for the second time this year, 'The Diamond' now wants to cap off 2021 by becoming a UFC champion, the only accolade missing from his legendary career.

In the latest episode of his Believe You Me podcast, former middleweight champion Michael Bisping weighed in on the potential clash between Oliveira and Poirier. 'The Count' feels that it will be a tough matchup for both men. Having said that, Bisping has his money on Dustin Poirier winning the fight.

Bisping expects the fight to sell a "sh*t ton" of pay-per-views. This is due to Dustin Poirier's popularity currently being through the roof after his victories over Conor McGregor this year:

"It's a tough fight for both men. I think, and I don't even know if there's any odds yet but I'd assume Poirier will be the favorite and I would also assume, early, at this stage, that Poirier probably wins but it's a huge fight and obviously coming off the back of those two wins against McGregor, his star will have risen big time so hopefully for everyone involved and Charles Oliveira, this sells a sh*t ton of pay-per-views," Bisping said.

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier is being targeted with the lightweight title on the line at #UFC269 on Dec. 11.



Contracts have not been issued at this time but that is definitely the plan the UFC is working towards right now. #UFC https://t.co/yyABHdbOIu — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 1, 2021

The promotion is reportedly targeting a December date for Oliveira and Poirier to lock horns in a much-anticipated title clash. UFC 269, which is set to take place on December 11 will likely be headlined by Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira. Although neither fighter has signed the dotted line yet, the UFC is expecting to get both men on board for the December date.

You can check out Michael Bisping's thoughts on the bout here:

2021 has been one of the most special years of Dustin Poirier's UFC career

For Dustin Poirier, 2021 definitely has to be the best year of his career thus far. With back-to-back wins over McGregor, Poirier has established himself as one of the greatest lightweights in UFC history. His star is on the rise and he's also made the big bucks that come along with a McGregor fight.

Undisputed World Champion — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 31, 2021

Now he's on a mission to complete his lifelong dream of becoming an undisputed UFC champion.

