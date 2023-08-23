"It's unacceptable" - John Fury issues apology after causing ruckus at Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis presser

Tommy Fury's father, John Fury, has issued an apology after his actions at the London presser of the upcoming Misfits Boxing pay-per-view event.

Social media influencer-turned-WWE superstar Logan Paul is set to take on Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Dillon Danis in a boxing match on October 14.

Before their bout in Manchester, the two were in London for a press conference alongside the other two stars on the fight card. YouTuber KSI will go up against Tyson Fury's younger brother, Tommy Fury, in the main event. Accompanying 'TNT' at the press conference was his father, John Fury.

During the press conference, the senior Fury went into a rage, flipping the tables and letting out an expletive-filled rant. In a video uploaded to Twitter, Fury addressed his outburst and apologized for causing the ensuing brawl:

“Good morning people. I just want to make a quick apology for my inappropriate language yesterday. You know, it’s unacceptable. I accept that. You know, emotions run high, we get involved. And it is the fight game, it was pandemonium. You know, but let me sincerely apologize for my outburst of language. You know, I wasn’t alone in doing it but I want to come out and apologize because I feel it’s appropriate to make that apology to the people who came to the press conference and the viewing audiences."

However, John Fury maintained that this was his nature and he was "real" and could not have contained himself in the circumstances:

"I sincerely apologize and I will try and improve. But people, this is John Fury, this is me character, this is the way I am. I’m a real person. I am not a fake person. Nothing scripted, it just happens when it happens. But again, I apologize for me inappropriate language and if I’ve offended anybody, I’m deeply sorry. See you next time!”

Tommy Fury addresses John Fury's press conference outburst

Tommy Fury is looking to add another YouTuber turned boxer in KSI on his list of victims after being the first to win against Jake Paul.

'TNT' spoke about his father's outburst at the London press conference in a media scrum later on and attributed it to the red wines from earlier. He did, however, maintain that it was all in the name of promoting the fight and no harm was intended or done.

"It must have been the red wine that must've hit him and then he just got into it. But, at the end of the day, it's all fun and games, hyping up the fight, so it was good, I enjoyed it."

