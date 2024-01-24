Submission grappling is an intricate and highly complex combat sport. It sees two athletes test each other in close quarters, where the sole method of finishing the bout is via submission. How they get to that point is the most exciting part.

However, there is a concern that fighters can get sick because of the sport and ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is pointing the finger at their lack of hygiene.

'Darth Rigatoni' shared his thoughts on the matter via Instagram:

“What I’m referring to are those people that don’t shower after training, those people that reuse their same clothes, they don’t clean their clothes, they hang them up and they reuse them again for training, and those gyms that don’t clean their mats. It’s disgusting and unacceptable.”

He continued:

“You can’t just shower? You can’t just go to a laundromat and get your clothes cleaned? You can’t just clean the mats at the gym that you have? This is ridiculous. It’s almost like being dirty is cool and makes you tougher.”

Musumeci would conclude with the following statement:

“But then, being dirty makes you sick and then you get everyone sick around you.”

Mikey Musumeci again teases MMA move

The ONE Championship star is particularly well-known for his exploits in the world of submission grappling and has four finishes out of his six promotional bouts. However, he has once again fanned the flames of a potential jump to MMA.

Musumeci recently revealed that he has returned to Thailand to train in Muay Thai with the famed PK Saenchai gym and claimed that “Muay Thai Mikey is back.”

At this point, it remains to be seen whether that will actually happen, but the mere thought of it is certainly intriguing.