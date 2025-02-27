  • home icon
  • "It's wraps for everybody" - Fans daydreaming of Rodtang Jitmuangnon's limitless potential in grappling clip with Demetrious Johnson

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Feb 27, 2025 11:29 GMT
Demetrious Johnson showed Rodtang how to properly execute the rear-naked choke. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
ONE Championship fans have long wondered how Rodtang Jitmuangon's combat sports career would turn out if he ever decided to compete in MMA. Recently, they had a glimpse into that possibility with the help of now-retired MMA legend Demetrious Johnson.

In an Instagram post by ESPN MMA, the Jitmuangnon Gym affiliate received a first-hand lesson from the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion on how to cinch in a rear-naked choke — the same move that sent Rodtang to sleep in their legendary mixed-rules matchup back in March 2022.

Check out the entire video below:

Fans were captivated at the sight of Rodtang easily executing the maneuver and shared their thoughts in the comments section:

"As soon as Rodtang learns grappling it's wraps for everybody 😭🙏"
"Love Rodtang man."
"Imagine Rodtang doing muay thai + Grappling 💀💀"
"If these 2 formed a gym the animals they'd produce would be the greatest fighters to ever exist."
"Rodtang went out like a G, and Mighty Mouse is one of the greatest to do MMA."
"Combined height of 6ft but will mop the floor with 99.99999% of humanity 😂"
Screenshot of comments. [ESPN/Instagram]
Chatri Sityodtong believes Rodtang vs. Takeru megafight at ONE 172 will be historical

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong hyped up the flyweight kickboxing battle between Rodtang and Takeru Segawa at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 during the broadcast of ONE 170 this past January. He said:

"Hundred percent, you know, not only do we have the world's greatest martial artists on the planet, full stop, but if you take a look at Rodtang and Takeru, these are two elite, elite world championship strikers the whole world is watching. And mark my words, it will be the single most-watched event in Japan's martial arts history. Saitama Super Arena, Takeru versus Rodtang."

ONE 172 will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event will be available at watch.onefc.com.

Edited by Anurag Mitra
