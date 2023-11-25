“It scares the sh*t out of me” – Joe Rogan confesses his fear after Israel-Palestine conflict

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is one of the most popular podcasters in the world, having served as the host of The Joe Rogan Experience for years now. He uses his podcast as a platform to explore various topics, ranging from MMA and science to politics and spirituality.

On episode #2067, he and fellow comedian Dave Smith, who also doubles as a political commentator, discussed the sensitive sociopolitical and military crisis taking place between Israel and Palestine. Smith spoke about (at 0:37 minutes) the potential for an escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict:

"This one is pretty serious and there's a big possibility of, like, a wider war being started, so pretty bad! Not great."

In response, Joe Rogan expressed (at 1:17 minutes) his fears over a potential war escalation:

"No, not great. It scares the sh*t out of me. I've brought it up many times, but when I really get anxiety is when late at night, I'm alone. I think about the world like that at any moment, it could just go haywire. Like think about October 7th, right? It happens out of nowhere. One day, everything changes, right? That can happen anywhere. That can happen right here."

Rogan's principal fear, it seems, is that an unexpected attack, like the one Hamas perpetrated in the Gaza envelope on October 7, could happen on American soil. This fear is further magnified by his belief in a schism in American politics, which could lead to tensions reaching unforeseen heights in his estimation.

It isn't the first war that he and Smith discussed either, as they previously touched on the Russo-Ukrainian War, which captured the attention of the combat sports world. They also discussed the Taliban offensive in Afghanistan in 2021, which included the surprising intervention of an MMA fighter, who helped evacuate 17,000 civilians.

Joe Rogan's friendship with Eddie Bravo

A frequent guest of The Joe Rogan Experience is Brazilian jiu-jitsu extraordinaire, Eddie Bravo. While he is well-known for being Tony Ferguson's head coach at 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu, he is also a close friend of Rogan's and even coached him to black belt status in his no-gi 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu school of grappling.

During Bravo's appearances on Rogan's podcast, he frequently explores the many conspiracy theories to which he subscribes, namely the Flat Earth conspiracy and various others that allege the existence of a global shadow government.