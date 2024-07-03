"It could spell trouble" - Joshua Pacio believes Jeremy Miado can overwhelm Hiroba Minowa with his explosive striking

Joshua Pacio knows what his Filipino compatriot Jeremy Miado is capable of once he lets his hands go. The ONE strawweight MMA world champion recently gave his two cents on 'The Jaguar's upcoming three-round bout with the fourth-ranked strawweight contender Hiroba Minowa at ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs Rasulov on Prime Video.

Speaking to ONE ahead of this action-packed affair this coming Friday, Pacio cited Miado's clear advantage in the striking department against the grappling-heavy Japanese fighter.

'The Passion' shared:

"If Miado manages to fend off Minowa's takedowns and turns the fight into a striking battle, it could spell trouble for Minowa."

Jeremy Miado is indeed one of the heaviest hitters in the promotion's 125-pound MMA ranks. At his best, the 31-year-old Filipino can unleash hell with his fast and precise strikes, which packs a ton of destructive power.

The T-Rex MMA and Southside MMA product's versatile stand-up skills and killer instinct were on full display when he viciously finished fellow KO artist Danial Williams last year.

However, Miado fell on tough times since, dropping his last three contests in the home of martial arts. His shortcomings on the grappling side were exposed during those setbacks.

We'll soon see if Jeremy Miado was able to address those holes and return to his winning ways against Minowa at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on July 5.

Jeremy Miado vows to return to his striking roots at ONE Fight Night 23

The case can be made that Jeremy Miado might just have one of the best boxing skills not just in his weight class, but in the entire promotion. Then again, the Filipino firecracker admits he's been gun-shy as of late, for fear of getting taken down.

Miado, though, said he learned from his mistakes and told ONE:

"I'll have full confidence and I won't limit my striking game this time. Just follow my game plan. That's why I'm putting a lot of emphasis on drill repetitions so that if he decides to shoot, I'll be quick to react.

'The Jaguar' added:

"At the end of the day, my best defense is my offense so I'll focus on that."

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live in US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

