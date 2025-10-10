  • home icon
  • “It still doesn’t feel real to me” - Yuya Wakamatsu can’t believe he’s finally a ONE world champion

By Mike Murillo
Published Oct 10, 2025 11:25 GMT
Yuya Wakamatsu still in disbelief that he&rsquo;s now a ONE world champion. -- Photo by ONE Championship
It has been months since Yuya Wakamatsu became a ONE Championship titleholder. To this day, however, he is still incredulous about what he was able to accomplish.

The venue was ONE 172 in March in Japan. It was for the vacant flyweight MMA world title in a rematch against former divisional king Adriano Moraes of Brazil.

Wakamatsu was making a second attempt at the flyweight gold and delivered a big-time performance, scoring an opening-round TKO win over 'Mikinho' to finally add his name to the list of ONE world champions.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 'Little Piranha' spoke about his tenure as world champion and how he is approaching it, saying:

"Sometimes I just think, ‘Oh right, I’m the champion.’ I forget I’m the champion. But my mindset hasn’t really changed. Honestly, it still doesn’t feel real to me."
While Wakamatsu still pinches himself sometimes as world champion, at ONE 172 against Moraes, he was a picture of a fighter who knew exactly what he needed to do.

He made sure he was thorough in his assault, holding off the takedowns of Moraes while unleashing ferocious strikes. It paid immediate dividends, with his opponent swamped by his attack, which he topped off with a solid ground-and-pound that led to the finish.

The win was a payback for Yuya Wakamatsu, who first made a bid for the ONE flyweight MMA world title in March 2022 against then-champion Moraes. He fell short in his push, losing by submission (guillotine choke) in the third round.

Yuya Wakamatsu defends flyweight MMA world title at ONE 173

Yuya Wakamatsu will have his first test as world champion when he defends his championship belt at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16.

He is taking on the challenge of strawweight king Joshua Pacio in the event taking place at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

While confident of a successful title defense, Wakamatsu said that he is in no way underestimating Pacio, who is on a mission to become a two-division world champion.

The 30-year-old Japanese star told ONE Championship in a pre-fight interview:

"Pacio has beaten some really strong fighters, so even though he’s coming up from a lower weight class, he’s not to be underestimated. I think he’s a champion who represents ONE."

Wakamatsu-Pacio is one of seven world title fights already confirmed for ONE 173. For more information and updates on the tentpole event, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
