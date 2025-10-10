“It still doesn’t feel real to me” - Yuya Wakamatsu can’t believe he’s finally a ONE world champion

It has been months since Yuya Wakamatsu became a ONE Championship titleholder. To this day, however, he is still incredulous about what he was able to accomplish.The venue was ONE 172 in March in Japan. It was for the vacant flyweight MMA world title in a rematch against former divisional king Adriano Moraes of Brazil.Wakamatsu was making a second attempt at the flyweight gold and delivered a big-time performance, scoring an opening-round TKO win over 'Mikinho' to finally add his name to the list of ONE world champions.In an interview with ONE Championship, 'Little Piranha' spoke about his tenure as world champion and how he is approaching it, saying:&quot;Sometimes I just think, ‘Oh right, I’m the champion.’ I forget I’m the champion. But my mindset hasn’t really changed. Honestly, it still doesn’t feel real to me.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Wakamatsu still pinches himself sometimes as world champion, at ONE 172 against Moraes, he was a picture of a fighter who knew exactly what he needed to do.He made sure he was thorough in his assault, holding off the takedowns of Moraes while unleashing ferocious strikes. It paid immediate dividends, with his opponent swamped by his attack, which he topped off with a solid ground-and-pound that led to the finish.The win was a payback for Yuya Wakamatsu, who first made a bid for the ONE flyweight MMA world title in March 2022 against then-champion Moraes. He fell short in his push, losing by submission (guillotine choke) in the third round.Yuya Wakamatsu defends flyweight MMA world title at ONE 173Yuya Wakamatsu will have his first test as world champion when he defends his championship belt at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16.He is taking on the challenge of strawweight king Joshua Pacio in the event taking place at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.While confident of a successful title defense, Wakamatsu said that he is in no way underestimating Pacio, who is on a mission to become a two-division world champion.The 30-year-old Japanese star told ONE Championship in a pre-fight interview:&quot;Pacio has beaten some really strong fighters, so even though he’s coming up from a lower weight class, he’s not to be underestimated. I think he’s a champion who represents ONE.&quot;Wakamatsu-Pacio is one of seven world title fights already confirmed for ONE 173. For more information and updates on the tentpole event, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.