“I'm the best” - Yuya Wakamatsu says he showed the heart of a true Japanese warrior in world title conquest vs. Adriano Moraes

Yuya Wakamatsu is now the best in the ONE flyweight MMA lane after he claimed the world title last Sunday in Japan. He is very proud of his recent achievement, touting it as a true showcase of the samurai spirit.

'Little Piranha' ascended to the flyweight throne after he claimed the vacant belt with a first-round TKO win over former divisional king Adriano Moraes at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Wakamatsu, inspired by the hometown crowd, was in his element right from the get-go, not allowing 'Mikinho' to go for his vaunted takedowns. Midway in the first round, he was able to corner the Brazilian superstar and punished him with a barrage of strikes, including a solid uppercut that sent Moraes to the mat.

From there, the 30-year-old Tribe Tokyo MMA standout went for the finish with a ferocious ground-and-pound, which Moraes had no answer to, forcing the referee to stop the title contest at the 3:39 mark of the opening frame.

At the post-event press conference for ONE 172, Wakamatsu shared his thoughts on the huge victory, including where he stacks up now in the game.

He said:

"I feel I performed, and I showed this samurai spirit, and this is an important part for the Japanese people, and the Japanese heart. And so yes, ONE is the world's number one. And if I'm the champion and I'm the best."

Watch the press conference below:

The win at ONE 172 was also a payback for Yuya Wakamatsu, who lost to then-flyweight king Moraes in their first encounter in March 2022, losing by submission. It also stretched his winning streak to four straight matches.

The replay of ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang is available at watch.onefc.com.

Yuya Wakamatsu rewarded with $50,000 performance bonus for TKO win at ONE 172

Making Yuya Wakamatsu's first-round TKO win over Adriano Moraes at ONE 172 sweeter was a $50,000 performance bonus by ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

He was one of four athletes gifted with the hefty incentive for their explosive performances at ONE 172, which marked the return of the promotion to Japan for the second straight year.

Wakamatsu was joined by rising MMA star Adrian Lee, interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri, and Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who also scored topnotch finishes.

