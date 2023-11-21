“It was very stressful…” – 11 months after arrest, Andrew Tate unveils the story of his time spent in a Romanian jail

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate was detained in his country of residence, Romania, last year on various charges. He and his brother Tristan Tate were only released earlier this year after spending months in detention.

The Tate brothers were then placed on house arrest which was recently lifted. In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Andrew Tate delved into the conditions that he was detained in. He said:

“I’ve been constrained this entire year. I spent 93 days in a Romanian dungeon, five months locked in my house and now I’m restrained within the country of Romania, so it’s certainly been a turbulent time. I have to be careful what I say because I don’t want to insult the Romanian justice system, which I’m still beholden to. However, it’s exactly as bad as people would expect it to be. Luckily, it was the winter so the cockroaches were not too bad. It was also during Ramadan so I didn’t have to eat much, which was helpful because of the situation."

Andrew Tate also explained that the uncertainty around his imprisonment was very stressful although he found ways to deal with it:

"I think the most stressful thing about it is I had no idea how long I was going to be in there for. I was dragged from my house. I didn’t know why I was there, I found out why I was there and it was garbage. I could have been held for years. It’s very stressful and the best thing you can do is turn to God and train as hard as possible. I did thousands of push-ups a day. I wasn’t in solitary the entire month, sometimes I was by myself. Sometimes I was with other guys and sometimes I was with my brother. I wasn’t allowed out. There was no yard time, it was 24 hours a day locked in a single room, three or four steps large and you do nothing but stare at the wall.”

Check out his full comments below [3:30]:

Andrew Tate believes he influenced Snoop Dogg to give up smoking marijuana

Andrew Tate believes he is responsible for American rapper Snoop Dogg's recent announcement that he was giving up smoking recreational marijuana.

The American rapper and hip hop icon is notorious for his smoking and is very commonly associated with it. Tate had posted on X earlier calling weed 'gay' and an X user linked his post to Snoop Dogg's viral announcement.

Tate claimed credit for it in a post and also stated that he was just getting started.

Check out his post below:

