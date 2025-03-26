“It was so thrilling” - ONE debutant Nadaka Yoshinari proud to leave a lasting impression in wild finish of Rak

24-year-old Japanese Muay Thai phenom Nadaka Yoshinari delivered the performance of a lifetime in his ONE Championship debut last weekend, where he put on an absolute show for the nearly sold-out crowd at the iconic Saitama Super Arena.

Nadaka finished off highly regarded Thai striker Rak Erawan in the third round of their showdown at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, as the former Rajadamnern, Lumpinee Stadium, WMC, and WBC Muay Thai world champion announced his arrival in the world's largest martial arts organization in epic fashion.

Addressing the media at the recently concluded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang post-event press conference, Nadaka talked about the overall experience in his first ONE Championship fight and what he looks forward to.

The Eiwa Sports Gym representative said:

"This was my first [fight in] ONE Championship with the open-finger gloves. This was my first time fighting with open-finger gloves, and it was so thrilling, but it feels that it gives me an opportunity to be even stronger."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang took place live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, last Sunday, March 23rd. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via video on-demand on watch.onefc.com.

Nadaka Yoshinari eyes ONE Championship gold after successful debut: "I want to do it for the belt"

Nadaka Yoshinari more than impressed in his ONE Championship debut at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last Sunday, and the 24-year-old already has the world title on his radar.

He told the media:

"I feel that the world is bigger, and there are so many good fighters, but I want to do [it] for the championship, and I want to do [it] for the belt."

