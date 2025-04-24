“It wasn’t that difficult to call at first” - Superbon says Masaaki Noiri proved him wrong in upset win over Tawanchai

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand admits he was just as shocked as anyone when Japanese kickboxing star Masaaki Noiri ended up knocking out his countryman, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.
Noiri defied all odds and shattered expectations in his recent interim title clash with Tawanchai at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, with the Japanese star winning via third-round technical knockout in an action-packed affair.
Speaking with ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superbon shared his thoughts on the incredible fight that went down in Japan.
The veteran fighter said:
"Of course, I thought Tawanchai would win. It wasn’t that difficult to call at first. Since Tawanchai and Noiri are southpaws, I figured Noiri would be walking into Tawanchai’s strikes."
Superbon, who watched the fight very closely, was highly impressed by Noiri's strategical approach to the fight, which ultimately nullified Tawanchai's advantages in the ring.
Superbon praises Masaaki Noiri's tactical patience in Tawanchai finish: "He waited for the right moment"
Featherweight kickboxing king Superbon was very impressed by Masaaki Noiri's explosive knockout performance against Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172.
The 34-year-old shared his observations of Noiri's performance. He told ONE:
"He stood there and let Tawanchai punch continuously. It was like he was only standing and waiting for that one moment. Still, it’s scary because although he didn’t attack much, he waited for the right moment and found it."
Noiri's victory sets up an inevitable world title unification clash with Superbon sometime in the near future.
