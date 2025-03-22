“It will help me reach my dream” - Tawanchai says Masaaki Noiri showdown is all that matters right now in his career

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand is fully fixated on the task at hand heading into the weekend.

The 25-year-old Pattaya, Thailand native has the rare opportunity to join the double champ club when he vies for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title against Japanese star Masaaki Noiri on Sunday.

Tawanchai has long dreamed of becoming a two-sport world champion, holding two massive golden belts over his shoulders, and one more big victory will get him there.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Tawanchai talked about how important his next fight is.

The featherweight Muay Thai king told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"How important is this fight? Very important. Because it will help me reach my dream of becoming a two-sport world champion in the featherweight division, which is packed with elite fighters. It's the most popular division and the hardest division."

Needless to say, fans eagerly await Tawanchai's return to action, and they will not have to wait long to witness his brand of violence once again in the ring.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Masaaki Noiri battle for interim gold at ONE 172 in Japan

Featherweight Muay Thai titleholder Tawanchai PK Saenchai will get the chance to become a two-sport world champion when he faces Japan's Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship this weekend.

The two do battle in a five-round war at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan this Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

