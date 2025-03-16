  • home icon
  • “He’s anything but easy” - Tawanchai says underdog Masaaki Noiri is much tougher than he gets credit for

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 16, 2025 22:21 GMT
Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Masaaki Noiri - Photo by ONE Championship
Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand believes upcoming opponent Masaaki Noiri of Japan will be one of his toughest opponents yet in ONE Championship.

Tawanchai and Noiri are set to lock horns next weekend in front of the Japanese fighter's hometown crowd, and the Thai superstar wants to make sure he leaves the stadium with another golden belt in tow.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Tawanchai talked about Noiri and what he thinks of the former multi-division K-1 kickboxing world champion.

Tawanchai told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I feel excited, and I also have to fight in Japan too. I have to fight in his country. He is a K-1 champion. He has more experience than me. If anyone wants to look down on him, like my fans who say that he is an easy match for me or something, let me tell you, he’s anything but easy."
The 25-year-old PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative knows the threats that Noiri poses to him in the Circle, and he believes this upcoming matchup will be anything but a walk in the park.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Masaaki Noiri throw down for interim belt at ONE 172 in Japan

25-year-old Thai striking superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai will go for champ-champ status when he takes on former K-1 titleholder Masaaki Noiri of Japan.

The two throw down for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

