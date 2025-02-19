“It will be different this time” - Joshua Pacio confident he can turn his luck around in title unification trilogy with Jarred Brooks

Reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion and Lions Nation MMA co-founder 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio of the Philippines believes the third time's the charm when he takes on American rival 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks in a highly anticipated trilogy showdown this week.

Pacio and Brooks will go head-to-head for the undisputed strawweight MMA throne in Qatar on Thursday, and 'The Passion' is confident he can secure the victory against his arch-nemesis.

Speaking to the media at the official ONE 171: Qatar press conference, Pacio said he fully expects to leave the arena with his golden belt intact.

'The Passion' said:

"The difference this time is, of course, I'm going to win. Yeah, I'm going to win. The last time I won, but it's not the way that we wanted to. I believe Jesus had a purpose for it, and I learned a lot from that. And I don't look [at the] past, I look forward, and here we are. It will be different. It will be different this time."

Needless to say, Pacio will be looking to close this latest chapter of his rivalry with Brooks in epic fashion. Fans won't have to wait long to see these two strawweights go at it in the Circle.

Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks battle for strawweight MMA throne at ONE 171 main event

The Philippines' 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio and the United States' 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks will trade leather in the main event of ONE 171: Qatar.

ONE 171: Qatar will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, this Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via watch.onefc.com.

