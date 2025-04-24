“It will present itself when it’s there” - Sean Climaco says the secret to getting knockouts is to never chase for it

Hard-hitting 30-year-old Filipino-American fighter 'The One' Sean Climaco has built a feared reputation as a knockout artist in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Ad

Indeed, Climaco brings the heat every time he steps into the ONE Championship ring.

However, the flashy Filipino-American is a firm believer that if you chase a knockout, it never comes. Instead, Climaco prefers to let the fight come to him and then capitalize when he recognizes openings.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Climaco explained his knockout philosophy.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

'The One' said:

"But, of course, for the fans and to get the bonuses, you wanna get the knockout. So I’m not necessarily gonna say I’m gonna be looking for it, but it will present itself when it’s there."

Climaco will be looking to put two and two together when he goes for another spectacular finish in his next fight.

Ad

Fans won't have to wait long to see 'The One' back in the ONE Championship ring, doing what he does best.

Sean Climaco to battle Akif Guluzada at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

Filipino-American star 'The One' Sean Climaco returns to the ONE Championship ring to take on tough Azerbaijani prospect Akif Guluzada.

The two throw down in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, May 2.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.