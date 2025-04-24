“It will present itself when it’s there” - Sean Climaco says the secret to getting knockouts is to never chase for it

Hard-hitting 30-year-old Filipino-American fighter 'The One' Sean Climaco has built a feared reputation as a knockout artist in the world's largest martial arts organization.
Indeed, Climaco brings the heat every time he steps into the ONE Championship ring.
However, the flashy Filipino-American is a firm believer that if you chase a knockout, it never comes. Instead, Climaco prefers to let the fight come to him and then capitalize when he recognizes openings.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Climaco explained his knockout philosophy.
'The One' said:
"But, of course, for the fans and to get the bonuses, you wanna get the knockout. So I’m not necessarily gonna say I’m gonna be looking for it, but it will present itself when it’s there."
Climaco will be looking to put two and two together when he goes for another spectacular finish in his next fight.
Fans won't have to wait long to see 'The One' back in the ONE Championship ring, doing what he does best.
Sean Climaco to battle Akif Guluzada at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video
Filipino-American star 'The One' Sean Climaco returns to the ONE Championship ring to take on tough Azerbaijani prospect Akif Guluzada.
The two throw down in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, May 2.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
