“I’m more like the patient fighter” - Sean Climaco admits his fighting style has matured over the years

Filipino-American striker Sean Climaco said he now has a more matured fighting style. It is something he is trying to make full use of at this stage of his professional career.

'The One' discussed it in an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his scheduled Muay Thai match at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 30-year-old California native highlighted patience has served him well in competition now, saying:

“I’m at this stage of my career now, I feel like guys who are young and hungry that come guns blazing – I’m more like the patient fighter. Because back then, I used to be that type of fighter that always wants to go forward and go guns blazing."

Sean Climaco made his ONE Championship debut in May last year and has turned heads with his skills and energy. He has won two of three matches to date, including the most recent back in February over Colombian-American Diego Paez, who he defeated by split decision.

He looks to sustain his winning momentum at ONE Fight Night 31 in his flyweight Muay Thai scrap against streaking Akif Guluzada of Azerbaijan.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Sean Climaco says he knows what to do against Akif Guluzada on fight night

Sean Climaco said he has studied his upcoming opponent, Akif Guluzada, and has crafted a game plan he is looking to employ when they collide at ONE Fight Night 31.

He relayed this in the same interview with ONE Championship, saying:

"I just feel like he's gonna run into something he doesn't see coming. He'll dart in, and I'll catch him."

In Guluzada, 19, Sean Climaco is up against an opponent who has made waves since making his ONE Championship debut in July last year. The Team Mehdi Zatout affiliate has won all three of his matches so far, the last two coming by way of knockout.

Both fighters are gunning for victories at ONE Fight Night 31 to fortify their standing in the stacked flyweight Muay Thai division.

