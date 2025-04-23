"A little bit more patient" - Sean Climaco says he's evolved from a brawler to calculated finisher for ONE Fight Night 31

Following a close split decision victory over Diego Paez in his previous outing at ONE Fight Night 28 last February, Sean Climaco looks to sustain his momentum against Muay Thai phenom Akif Guluzada on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31.
Climaco and Guluzada will throw hands inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and ahead of their flyweight Muay Thai scrap, the former spoke to ONE Championship for an interview.
According to the Filipino-American slugger, he has developed a more patient and calculated approach in his matches, which he acquired from fighting under the bright lights of the global stage, as he proclaimed:
"I'm still that kind of fighter now, but I'm also a little bit more patient with that now and have more experience."
The 30-year-old athlete looks to improve his ONE Championship record to three wins and one loss, thus earning a more convincing result than his previous bout.
Sean Climaco claims that his power will be his biggest advantage against Akif Guluzada at ONE Fight Night 31
The Smash Fighter and Woodenman Muay Thai representative has also identified the biggest advantage he has against the ONE Friday Fights standout that he would like to exploit in their showdown.
In the same interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, Sean Climaco said that the Azerbajani who represents Team Mehdi Zatout hasn't fought a fighter with the calibre of a fighter like him, with immense punching power that could put anyone to sleep, as he stated:
"My main advantage, I feel like, is gonna be the power. I don't think he's tasted the power that I have in my hands."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.