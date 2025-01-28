  • home icon
"It will be a sham fight just like the Tyson one" - Fans react to Logan and Jake Paul hinting at a fight in new announcement

By Vaibhav Rathod
Modified Jan 28, 2025 20:41 GMT
Fans react to Logan Paul (left) and Jake Paul (right) hinting at a fight in new announcement. [Image courtesy: @jakepaul on Instagram]
Fans were surprised when Jake Paul appeared to announce a boxing bout against his brother, Logan Paul, seemingly set for March 27.

Both brothers began their careers as YouTubers but have since made significant names for themselves in the combat sports world. Logan is currently signed with WWE but has a few boxing matches under his belt, while Jake has transitioned full-time into boxing.

Despite his growing presence in the sport, ‘The Problem Child’ has often faced criticism from the boxing community for his choice of opponents, many of whom are retired MMA fighters, like Nate Diaz, or long-retired professional boxers.

Jake Paul’s last boxing fight sparked controversy as he squared off against boxing legend Mike Tyson in November of last year. The fight became highly debated due to the 31-year age gap between the two fighters.

@Dexerto shared the poster of the announcement on X this sparked a reaction from several MMA enthusiasts who rushed to the comment section to mock the brothers.

One fan speculated that the potential fight would resemble Jake's controversial bout with Tyson, commenting:

“It will be a sham fight just like the Tyson one.”

Another user humorously commented:

“The fight nobody was waiting for.”

One MMA enthusiast added:

“Is it going to be another pillow fight like the Mike Tyson fight.”

Another user speculated that the fight will be scripted, writing:

“Can't wait for a fight more scripted than the WWE and less entertaining than any of their videos.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions screenshots. [Screenshots courtesy: @Dexerto on X]
Jake Paul and Logan Paul’s boxing career

Logan Paul, in his last boxing bout, faced MMA fighter Dillon Danis. He was awarded the victory after Danis used an illegal move in the sixth round. This marked ‘The Maverick's’ first victory in the boxing ring. As it stands, Logan holds a boxing record of 1-1-2.

On the other hand, Jake Paul has been more successful in the ring, holding a record of 11 wins and just one loss, which came against Tommy Fury in Feb. 2023. Out of his 11 victories, seven came by knockout.

