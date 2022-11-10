“It will be a striking battle” - Stephen Loman plans to impose his style on Bibiano Fernandes

At ONE on Prime Video 4, ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman will face the biggest test of his career to date in what is a huge fight for the bantamweight division.

The rising contender will face former champion Bibiano Fernandes, with a potential shot at the vacant title on the line. The event is free for North American audiences with a Prime Video subscription.

Stephen Loman has proved himself since his arrival in ONE Championship, but he will have to raise his game to get a win over a legend like Fernandes. ‘The Sniper’ has picked up two wins inside the circle, looking impressive in both, with the most recent performance coming in March at ONE X.

Though both fighters are more than capable wherever the fight goes, Loman vs. Fernandes presents elements of a striker vs. grappler matchup. Despite Fernandes’ grappling ability, which saw him dominate the bantamweight division, Stephen Loman believes he can keep the fight where he wants it.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Loman said:

“I expect that he will try to take the fight to the ground, but if I can assert my game, it will be a striking battle.”

With the bantamweight world championship vacant after an unsatisfying end to John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade, Stephen Loman and Bibiano Fernandes have a huge opportunity on their hands on November 18.

“He will be surprised with how strong I am” - Stephen Loman says Bibiano Fernandes will be unable to control him

Stephen Loman faces a big test in his next fight as he attempts to deny former champion Bibiano Fernandes. At ONE on Prime Video 4 live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Loman will take on the biggest opponent of his career to date in the former bantamweight world champion.

The No.5-ranked bantamweight contender has built some strong momentum, going 2-0 inside the circle. However, he faces a higher caliber of opponent this time around.

Bibiano Fernandes dominated the bantamweight division with his grappling abilities, but Stephen Loman is not intimidated and believes he is well-prepared:

“No one should ever doubt my conditioning. We train very hard in the mountains. I think he will be surprised with how strong I am. He can try to control me on the ground, but he will have a hard time.”

The Team Lakay fighter will have to answer a lot of questions when facing Fernandes, but a win over the man who was the best bantamweight in Asia for a long time would be massive for his career.

Bibiano Fernandes will also have a big point to prove when he faces a surging contender after losing his world championship earlier this year. If Fernandes is ever going to attempt to become a three-time champion, he has to show that he can still hang with the younger competitors.

