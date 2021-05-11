"It wrote itself" - Daniel Cormier singles out Khamzat Chimaev's next opponent in the aftermath of UFC Vegas 26

Daniel Cormier believes a fight between Neil Magny and Khamzat Chimaev is definitely the bout to make after Magny's recent win at UFC Vegas 26. The former UFC heavyweight champion has claimed that Magny definitely isn't running away from Chimaev and will fight The Wolf.

During the most recent edition of DC & Helwani, Cormier said that Khamzat Chimaev's situation in the UFC has changed after the cancelation of his fight with Leon Edwards. DC believes that Chimaev might be feeling that his momentum has waned a little bit, especially after his experience with COVID-19.

However, Cormier gave props to Magny and claimed the latter would definitely fight Chimaev 'anytime and anyplace.' DC said:

"Look man, I think now when you look at Khamzat Chimaev, his situation is much different. After having the Edwards fights canceled, having his run-in with COVID, and all the time away. I feel as though, he feels maybe his momentum has waned a little bit. But no, Neil Magny is not running. Neil Magny has not ran from anybody in his entire career. Neil Magny will fight you Khamzat Chimaev, anytime, anyplace. The guy doesn't run from people."

Cormier concluded his statement by adding that Khamzat Chimaev vs. Neil Magny is absolutely the fight to make as it has written itself. With Magny winning his recent bout against Geoff Neal and with Chimaev also willing to fight The Haitian Sensation, Chimaev vs. Magny would make sense. Cormier stated:

"Absolutely. It wrote itself, right? It wrote itself. Neil won, Khamzat's ready to fight him. Let's do it."

Khamzat Chimaev has been inactive from octagon competition for a while

All three of Khamzat Chimaev's fights in the UFC took place in 2020. The Wolf made his debut on UFC Fight Island and secured two wins in the space of two weeks. Chimaev's first fight in Las Vegas saw him dispatch middleweight veteran Gerald Meerschaert within 17 seconds of their showdown.

However, Khamzat Chimaev hasn't been able to compete in the UFC after suffering from long-lasting COVID-19 complications. Borz is expected to make his return to the octagon in 2021, though.