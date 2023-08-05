Italian UFC presenter Megan Olivi and Joseph Benavidez’s AC Milan date night sparks fan frenzy

Megan Olivi has become a well-known figure in the UFC, even though she is not a fighter herself. As a UFC broadcaster, she provides fans with an exclusive look into the lives of their favorite fighters, offering behind-the-scenes access and insights.

Olivi is a versatile on-camera personality, serving as a host, reporter, and interviewer in the UFC. Married to former UFC flyweight title challenger Joseph Benavidez, she takes great pride in her Italian-American heritage.

Recently, the couple was seen enjoying a date night at the AC Milan vs. Barcelona game at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the photos of their outing sent fans into a frenzy of admiration.

One fan wrote:

"Yes guys!! Real football 🙌🙌"

Another wrote:

"Right club Megan!"

Another fan was ecstatic to learn of Megan Olivi's Italian ancestry:

"So you're Italian and you supporter Milan... I couldn't ask more."

"The perfect date for a sporting couple ❤️"

"I didn't know megan was a Milan fan 😮"

"Forza Milan @meganolivi ❤️🖤"

"You guys look happy and beautiful together god bless you @meganolivi"

When Megan Olivi expressed her gratitude for being recognized as an important member of the UFC broadcast crew

Megan Olivi is an invaluable member of the UFC broadcast team, standing out with her exceptional interviewing skills and confident personality. Her unique qualities make her a vital asset to the organization.

During a 2021 interview with the UFC, the 36-year-old New Jersey native expressed her gratitude for the opportunities she had been given and emphasized how thankful she was for them:

"To look at where I started and not really know what I wanted to do, but knew that I loved sports and I loved storytelling, to now being able to implement storytelling about athletes into our broadcast?"

She added:

"It's now sort of ingrained into the broadcast, you hear these snippets before an athlete walks or you see the feature interviews or whatever it is to be able to tell those stories now on such a high level on ESPN on the world's best athletes."