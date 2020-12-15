"Italy needs to be represented in the game" - Surging middleweight contender Marvin Vettori demands a spot on EA Sports' UFC 4 roster

Rising UFC star Marvin Vettori is not happy about the fact that he was not considered for the EA Sports' UFC 4 video game roster.

The No. 5 ranked middleweight has been vocal about his displeasure regarding being left out of the new iteration of the popular game. He tweeted about it in August when the game came out, and also spoke about it after his massive at UFC Vegas 16.

Recently, Vettori put out yet another tweet asking to be put in the game as a representative of the country of Italy.

Marvin Vettori really wants to be in UFC 4

Marvin Vettori clinched the biggest victory of his career by picking up a decision against Jack Hermansson with a clinical performance in the main event of UFC Vegas 16. With the win, Marvin Vettori took his current winning streak to four, with victories over Karl Roberson, Andrew Sanchez, and Cezar Ferreira before this.

But in the post-fight interview, Marvin Vettori had something more important to say first, before discussing his fight. He addressed Daniel Cormier and demanded to be put in the game.

"Put me in the game tomorrow, guys. Tomorrow! Cormier, I know you have a big say on that, tomorrow! I want to see myself on EA Sports on Instagram, my picture, Marvin Vettori is in the game!"

The reason Marvin Vettori believed DC has a say in what happens with the game is because he not only lent his voice as the official commentator for UFC 4, but is also the official Ratings Adjuster of the game.

Earlier today, Marvin Vettori tweeted at Cormier once again, asking why he was not UFC 4 yet.

Advertisement

@dc_mma still not seeing my picture on @EASPORTSUFC

What’s up with it?

Italy need to be represented in the game let’s go 👊🏻🇮🇹 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) December 15, 2020

Here is his earlier tweet from August, where he made the same demand.

People getting mad @EASPORTSUFC gotta do something about it 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/7AtJfbG137 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) August 7, 2020

Which fighters have made it to UFC 4

With UFC 4 being hugely popular around the world, getting on the game's roster is clearly a matter of honor for many fighters, including Marvin Vettori.

In the fourth and latest iteration by EA Sports, Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal featured on the front cover of the game.

According to a Forbes report, EA Sports removed 58 fighters from the game since the last update of UFC 3 and added 20 new fighters in the first edition of UFC 4, including Petr Yan, Alexander Volkanovski, and Zhang Weili. In total, the entire UFC 4 roster was made of 232 fighters when it came out.

EA Sports can always make a change and add new fighters when releasing updates. Michael Chandler and Alex Perez were among the latest to be added.