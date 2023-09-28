"Its a conspiracy brother!" - UFC star Bryce Mitchell welcomes champ Sean O'Malley to the Flat Earther cause

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a video directed at UFC featherweight contender, Bryce Mitchell.

Mitchell has been known to express somewhat questionable or controversial opinions. This time around, O'Malley, who is presumably under the influence of cannabis, tweeted at 'Thugnasty' with the caption:

"hay brother this pot got me hella thinkin"

In the video, O'Malley says:

"Hey brother, I've been thinking...I think you're on to something with that flat earth."

Bryce Mitchell then responded:

"its a conspiracy brother!"

The conspiracy theory suggesting that the Earth is flat isn't new altogether, and Mitchell has previously expressed his support for the idea. He has even challenged UFC commentator Joe Rogan to a debate on the subject.

Furthermore, Mitchell has also posted videos targeting Rogan, and upholding his own belief that the Earth is indeed flat. In one such video, Mitchell says:

"Me and my mama will tell you right now that this Earth is flat. It ain't moving around at no six thousand miles an hour, spinning around."

Sean O'Malley reasserts commitment to fighting Marlon Vera next

Sean O'Malley became a bonafide superstar when he beat Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 to become the bantamweight champion. Since then, there has been a lot of talk of who O'Malley's next opponent will be.

In his post-fight octagon interview, O'Malley stated that he would like to rematch Marlon 'Chito' Vera in December. Then, he went on to say that he would like to face Gervonta Davis in a boxing match.

Recently, O'Malley took to Twitter and posted a poll, indicating his intent to fight Vera next. He said:

"Been tryin to decide if I wana knock Chito out with my right hand or left."

The poll has since garnered more than 38,000 votes. While the fight has not been announced yet, there is a strong possibility that we may see O'Malley face Marlon 'Chito' Vera next.