What has Bryce Mitchell said about 'Flat Earth'? The UFC star made some wild comments on the conspiracy theory

Bryce Mitchell is widely recognized as one of the most thrilling prospects in the competitive 145-pound division of the UFC. His recent performance at UFC Vegas 79 demonstrated his unwavering determination, as he overcame an injured eye to score a unanimous decision win against Dan Ige in the co-main event.

However, it's worth noting that outside of his fighting career, Mitchell has gained notoriety for his outspoken support of the flat earth theory, a belief that stands in stark contrast to the scientific consensus about the shape of our planet.

In the past, Bryce Mitchell took to social media to confront UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, perceiving a lack of respect from Rogan, both towards himself and his mother, primarily due to their unorthodox belief that the Earth is flat.

In an Instagram post, the 28-year-old fighter issued a direct challenge to Joe Rogan, a steadfast advocate for the traditional, spherical model of the Earth. With conviction, Mitchell stated,

"I am here to call out Joe Rogan for consistently disparaging me and my mother; his critique has persisted for far too long. My mother and I firmly assert that the Earth is flat. It does not hurtle through the cosmos at breakneck speeds of 6,000 miles per hour, nor does it spin at an astounding 1,000 miles per hour. According to our belief, the Earth is motionless, with the celestial bodies—the stars and the sun—revolving around our stationary planet. And I am prepared to substantiate this belief with compelling evidence."

When Bryce Mitchell and Eddie Bravo were featured in a Flat Earth Documentary

Earlier this year, Hibbeler Productions delved into the controversial topic of Flat Earth, featuring prominent figures who support this theory. The documentary, titled 'Level With Me', was an addition to a series of conspiracy-focused films created by Sean Hibbeler, previously known for works like 'The Next Level' and 'Fluvid-19', the latter featuring famed jiu-jitsu instructor and conspiracy theorist Eddie Bravo.

Eddie Bravo, known for his advocacy of the Flat Earth theory and his exploration of various conspiracies, including alternative theories about 9/11, reprises his role in 'Level With Me'. However, this time, he was joined by MMA middleweight Joel Bauman and rising UFC star Bryce Mitchell, who have also embraced the controversial Flat Earth belief.

Bryce Mitchell, the outspoken UFC featherweight, confirmed his involvement in the documentary through an Instagram post promoting the film. In the trailer, Mitchell boldly states, "The Earth is not what NASA says it is," challenging established scientific beliefs.

Mitchell's comments in the documentary align with the views of several individuals who argue that there exists a "firmament" over the flat Earth, reminiscent of the concept portrayed in "The Simpsons Movie."

In addition to the trailer, Mitchell expressed his skepticism about NASA in the post's comments, labeling the U.S. space agency as "fraudulent" and "evil." He suggested that concepts such as The Big Bang and the Moon Landings were fabricated by "the Elites" to divert people from their religious beliefs.

