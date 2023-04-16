UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell recently shared a trailer for an upcoming film called 'Level With Me'. The movie is focused on the controversial topic of Flat Earth Theory, and Mitchell is set to feature in it alongside renowned grappling coach Eddie Bravo.

The film promises to explore the various arguments and evidence put forward by flat Earth proponents, and to shed light on the topic. Mitchell's involvement in the project is sure to generate a lot of interest, given his status as a high-profile UFC fighter and his reputation as an outspoken and unconventional personality.

The 28-year-old American revealed on social media about his involvement in the upcoming project, and he stated:

"Hey yall!! im n a flat earth film it comes out n a week. its another @hibbeler_productions masterpiece. if yall dont know by now, NASA is fraudulent. They're evil. thats why their logo is the tounge of a snake. They make up lies like big bang and moon landins cause the elites dont want you to worship God! If you're interested check out the film next week. If not, just do your own research. True research will lead you right back to Jesus like it did me!!!"

Bryce Mitchell, who is currently ranked No. 11 in the UFC's featherweight division, has been a vocal advocate of Flat Earth Theory, which posits that the Earth is not a globe but a flat disk. 'Thug Nasty' recently found himself in a heated exchange with UFC commentator Joe Rogan, who has been critical of the theory.

The exchange between Mitchell and Rogan was sparked by Mitchell's comments on social media, in which he expressed his belief in the Flat Earth Theory. Rogan, who is known for his skeptical views on conspiracy theories, took issue with Mitchell's comments and criticized him for promoting an idea that has been widely debunked by the scientific community.

Bryce Mitchell's fight at UFC 288 gets canceled after Jonathan Pearce withdraws

An eagerly awaited featherweight bout between Bryce Mitchell and Jonathan Pearce at UFC 288 has been called off after Pearce withdrew from the fight.

The fight was highly anticipated, with both fighters considered top contenders in the division, and the winner had a chance to stake their claim for a title shot. The reasons behind Pearce's withdrawal remain unclear, but there is speculation that he may have suffered an injury during training.

'JSP' is on a winning streak, having won his last five fights, including a victory over Darren Elkins at UFC Orlando. However, his withdrawal has now left 'Thug Nasty' without an opponent, and the promotion is reportedly searching for a replacement fighter on short notice.

