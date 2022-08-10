“I thought I had a stronger heart than others” - Itsuki Hirata humbled by her recent trip to train in the US

Itsuki Hirata, better known to fans by her nickname ‘Android 18’, is one of ONE Championship’s brightest up-and-coming stars.

At just 22 years old, Hirata has already scored four wins inside the circle, three by way of finishes. On August 26, she returns as part of the promotion’s stacked ONE on Prime Video 1 lineup. On that night she's set to face decorated Chinese mixed martial artist Lin Heqin.

The last time we saw ‘Android 18’ inside the circle, she suffered the first setback of her career in a closely contested split decision loss to Jihin Radzuan. Looking to return stronger than ever, Hirata made an excursion to the United States, training with Team Serra out of New York and 10th Planet in California.

Speaking to ONE Championship about her experience training in the United States, Hirata said:

“I thought I had a stronger heart than others, but I realized the guts of the fighters I’ve trained with there are stronger than mine.”

‘Android 18’ further discussed her experience training Stateside and believes that the experience will help her overcome adversity in future bouts.

“The team has [high-level] fighters and professional boxers. We spar in a style where I stand in the middle and my partners take a turn [to spar with me]. My mentality has been strengthened to survive in that environment.”

Itsuki Hirata takes pride in being part of Japanese mixed martial arts history

Itsuki Hirata has accomplished a great deal in a short period of time, something the photogenic combat sports prodigy takes great pride in. Speaking with ONE about being a part of Japanese MMA history, ‘Android 18’ said:

“I feel like I am already a major part of the history of Japanese MMA. There’s no other fighter right now walking the same path as me. I feel like I am a unique and special kind of fighter. There’s a lot of people following my career, and that’s why I do my best day in and day out to be the fighter that people expect me to be. I just want to entertain the fans.”

In 2018, Hirata earned her contract with ONE Championship as part of the Japanese reality TV series Agent Fighting War. As part of the competition, she scored three straight submission victories on her way to earning a spot on the ONE roster.

Following four straight victories, including a win over Alyse Anderson in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix, Hirata suffered a couple of setbacks.

After her win over Anderson to advance in the World Grand Prix, Hirata was forced to withdraw due to an illness. She returned to competition at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary card, ONE X, where she suffered the first defeat of her career.

On August 26, Itsuki Hirata will look to get back in the win column against a tough Chinese challenger, but the Krazy Bee product is more than ready for the challenge.

