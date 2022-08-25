“The fight will be left up to a decision” - Itsuki Hirata offers her prediction for ONE on Prime Video 1 main event

Fast-rising ONE Championship star Itsuki Hirata will make her return to the circle for the first time since the promotion’s 10th-anniversary spectacular ONE X in March. ‘Android 18’ will be part of the massive ONE on Prime Video 1 card headlined by a flyweight world championship bout between current lightweight king Adriano Moraes and ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix winner Demetrious Johnson.

Hirata is bound and determined to get back into the win column after a disappointing loss to Jihin Radzuan in March. While the contest was a split decision, the loss did not sit well with Hirata. The Japanese prodigy has been putting in work with some of the best gyms in the United States ahead of her debut in U.S. primetime.

Sitting down with ONE Championship to discuss her return, Itsuki Hirata couldn’t help but give her thoughts on the biggest rematch in ONE Championship history. Hirata was a bit indecisive in discussing Moraes vs. Johnson II, believing Johnson would win, but if the contest goes the full 25 minutes, she thinks that will favor Moraes.

“I think DJ will win this time, but I really don’t know because the champion showed us an amazing performance in the fight with Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X, so who knows? Probably the fight will be left up to a decision, but I think the champion might win if it goes to a decision.”

Itsuki Hirata traveled to the United States to get a wider variety of training partners

Following her upsetting loss at ONE X, Itsuki Hirata was ready to change things to help evolve her skills as a mixed martial artist. More than proficient on the ground, ‘Android 18’ has shown a lack of skills in striking. Knowing that the competition only gets harder, Hirata traveled to the States to get a broader range of coaches and training partners to help hone her striking skills.

“I went [to the US] because there is a wide range of athletes. There are many athletes with a long reach, height, and many female athletes. I thought, ‘I’m going to compete against non-Japanese athletes, so let’s go train abroad and challenge the people I’ve never experienced.'”

In just a few short hours, fans will find out if Hirata’s time in the United States will help her against a tough Chinese opponent in Lin Heqin. Should ‘Android 18’ get back on the winning track, she could find herself within reach of a title opportunity.

