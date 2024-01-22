"Izzy by rag doll" - Fans react to Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis current odds revealed after UFC 297

Fans have reacted to the current odds for a potential bout between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya.

South Africa's du Plessis was seen in action against Sean Strickland this past weekend at UFC 297 in Toronto, Canada. 'Stillknocks' put on an impressive performance, and after a five-round war, he edged a split-decision victory, becoming the first Africa-based UFC champion.

In his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, du Plessis called out former 185-pound kingpin Adesanya, saying:

"There was another guy who tried to take my shine, he lost his shine, and now I have your shine. He didn't get into the cage tonight but Israel Adesanya, get your a** back in the UFC so we can settle the score."

Watch Dricus du Plessis call out Israel Adesanya below:

While a bout between the two isn't official, betting odds for a potential fight between du Plessis and Adesanya have already been released. The opening odds had both middleweights at -110, while the current betting line has 'The Last Stylebender' as a -120 favorite, and the South African champion is a +100 underdog.

Fans were quick to react to the odds on social media, with many picking Adesanya to come out on top. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"@stylebender easy money"

"Izzy by rag doll"

Dricus du Plessis claims fight against Israel Adesanya at UFC 300 would be "amazing"

Following his win over Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis is open to making a quick turnaround to take on Israel Adesanya at UFC 300, provided the damage he sustained against Sean Strickland isn't too severe.

Speaking about a potential grudge match against 'The Last Stylebender' at the milestone pay-per-view slated for April, du Plessis said at the post-fight presser:

"A little bit of damage?! Do you remember how handsome I was before this fight? I look like a cauliflower now. I'm pretty banged up right now. Listen, I'm up for another round if they want to go. I don't want to put a timeline on [the fight] but UFC 300 sounds amazing."

Catch Dricus du Plessis' comments below (1:18:04):